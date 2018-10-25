WASHINGTON (WSMV) - Senior White House officials tell NBC News and News4 that President Donald Trump plans to visit Tennessee prior to Election Day to campaign for Republican candidate for Senate, Marsha Blackburn.
NBC News reports that the president's team is trying to maintain as much flexibility as possible in his schedule, so at the present moment the date he would visit is currently not known.
NBC affiliate WRCB-TV said that Trump was planning to visit Chattanooga on November 5, the day before the midterm elections. White House officials say that the date he would visit could change, which is why they aren't giving a confirmed date yet.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
