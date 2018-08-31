Former President Jimmy Carter has picked Nashville for his Carter Work Project.
He and his wife Rosalynn will join hundreds of volunteers to build 20 homes in Nashville with Habitat for Humanity.
The two have been working with Habitat for more than three decades and choose a city every year for the Carter Work Project.
This year they are building homes in South Bend, IN. Nashville’s Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are also there helping.
Greater Nashville Habitat for Humanity CEO Danny Herron said this is a huge opportunity to bring attention to the lack of affordable housing in Music City.
“There’s been so many families who are right now struggling to find affordable housing,” said Herron. “This event will not only provide 20 families the opportunity to purchase their home, it will also provide, really to the whole world to see, the need in Nashville.”
The homes will be built in October 2019 in north Nashville.
Nashville is the 36th city chosen for this honor since the program began.
