Jimmy Carter Habitat House

Former President Jimmy Carter, center, works on a Habitat for Humanity construction project on Monday, Aug. 22, 2016 in Memphis, Tenn. On Monday, Carter said he thought he had just a few weeks to live during his battle with cancer a year ago. "Now I feel pretty certain about my cure and the cancer being in remission, but the doctors are still keeping an eye on me," he said. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

 Adrian Sainz

Former President Jimmy Carter has picked Nashville for his Carter Work Project.

He and his wife Rosalynn will join hundreds of volunteers to build 20 homes in Nashville with Habitat for Humanity.

The two have been working with Habitat for more than three decades and choose a city every year for the Carter Work Project.

This year they are building homes in South Bend, IN. Nashville’s Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are also there helping.

Greater Nashville Habitat for Humanity CEO Danny Herron said this is a huge opportunity to bring attention to the lack of affordable housing in Music City.

“There’s been so many families who are right now struggling to find affordable housing,” said Herron. “This event will not only provide 20 families the opportunity to purchase their home, it will also provide, really to the whole world to see, the need in Nashville.”

The homes will be built in October 2019 in north Nashville.

Nashville is the 36th city chosen for this honor since the program began.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Kim St. Onge joined the News4 team as a reporter in January 2017.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.