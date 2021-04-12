NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure plan includes money to fix the roads and bridges we use, but which areas need the most help?
What’s known as the American Jobs Plan comes with a $2 trillion price tag.
The White House said they want to put $115 billion toward roads and bridges across the country, but it’ll need to get through Congress before that happens.
News4 spoke with neighbors who live near the bridge that goes over Douglas Avenue in East Nashville.
"I wish the potholes would be a little better,” Andrew Cash who lives near the bridge said.
Cash has lived in East Nashville for more than two years.
"I have to take that bridge to work every morning and typically, I'm drilling potholes left and right,” Cash said.
It turns out that bridge is one of hundreds listed on TDOT’s Poor State Bridges. The list goes on for 11 pages.
Cash’s neighbor, JJ Galipeau, has had the same issues with the bridge.
"So, I've driven it enough times now that I know kind of when to dodge it and go around it,” Galipeau said.
The White House is proposing to fix infrastructure problems like that with the American Jobs Plan.
In a state-by-state breakdown, it says Tennessee has 881 bridges and over 270 miles of highway in poor condition.
Since 2011, the plan cites commute times increasing and drivers paying $209 per year, on average, from driving on roads needing repair.
"As a taxpayer, I'd like to see my money going to the roads that we use on a regular basis and bridges and things we depend on to get to work and get us everywhere we're going,” Cash said.
President Biden is looking at raising corporate taxes to pay for the idea. It’s a notion neighbors know will come with a fight in Washington.
"Anytime you want to raise taxes, it's an uphill battle,” Galipeau said.
President Biden wants Congress to pass the plan by the end of the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.