NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new law part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill could stop DUIs before they happen.
On May 15, 2015, Nicholas Townsend was heading back to Portland, TN with his girlfriend and her mom after leaving Nashville when a drunk driver crossed the lane and hit their vehicle head-on.
“It rocked my world; it rocked my family's world,” Tanya Read, the mother of Townsend, said. “I mean such a bright light that was stolen because of someone making a conscious choice to drive impaired.”
Unfortunately, Townsend died just two days before his high school graduation.
“They had just gotten off 65 onto highway 52 coming into Portland,” Read said.
It’s a tragedy she feels could have been prevented, and now part of the recent infrastructure bill would mandate anti-drunk driving technology in vehicles.
“It’s the simple fact that there’s technology out there that could spare another family my pain, that could spare another community's pain is huge,” Read said.
Some of the driving monitoring technology will slow the vehicle down and pull the car over if the driver shows signs of impairment
“This technology is going to save lives,” Phaedra Creed, Mothers Against Drunk Driving State Program Director, said.
Creed says for years this nationwide organization has been pushing for law just like this one. With this type of advanced technology, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration believes this could prevent more than nine-thousand drunk driving deaths a year.
“Even though last year in the middle of a pandemic we’ve seen fewer miles driven, we’ve seen more fatalities happening,” Creed said. “So, this is the technology that is going to make sure that my children’s children will never have to experience impaired drivers.”
Impaired driving is a danger Read takes to heart when teaching young kids about getting behind the wheel after drinking.
“We want them to have a designated driver, call an Uber, have a plan in place before they go out drinking,” Read said. “But unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. So, having that technology in vehicles really takes away the ability for somebody else to kill somebody causes their impaired is huge…it’s absolutely huge.”
In some vehicles, this driver monitoring technology is already made available. Automakers have two to three years to implement this technology in their vehicles.
(0) comments
