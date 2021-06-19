WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden's beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died at age 13 on Saturday, the president announced in a statement.
Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE— President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021
"Our hearts are heavy today as we let you know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home," the president said in a statement. "We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always."
Champ moved into the White House with the president in January 2021.
He had been part of the Biden family since 2008, after Barack Obama and Biden won the presidential election.
