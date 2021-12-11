KY candle factory damage

The president spoke with the five governors, including Gov. Bill Lee, impacted by the deadly storms that hit the Midwest and south.

President Joe Biden offered condolences for the lives lost due to the storm as crews continued to assess the damage left by extreme weather overnight. The White House said he asked about the needs of Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Illinois. He added that he was committed to getting FEMA to the impacted areas.

"He will remain focused on doing everything he can to help communities recover from the effects of this historic storm," the White House said.

As many are glued to the storm coverage in their homes, the eyes of the political world remain on the damaged regions of Kentucky and Tennessee.  Here is a collection of tweets from the highest office in the land to our local public officials. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.