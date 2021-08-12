WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) – The president discussed the viral video of parents in Williamson County heckling others after a school board meeting this week.

During a heated, hours-long meeting on Tuesday, the Williamson County School Board approved a measure to require all elementary school students to wear a mask. Following the meeting, the video shows parents chasing and yelling at board members in the parking lot.

Videos show uncivil parents after heated Williamson County School Board Meeting Williamson County Schools released a statement following a meeting on Tuesday night where a mask mandate was reinstated for elementary schools.

"This isn't about politics; this is about keeping our children safe," President Joe Biden said.

Biden addressed the video at the start of a news conference. He had a strong message for everyone involved in the Williamson County incident. He made it clear that masks mandates are not about politics.

"I saw a video and reports from Tennessee of protestors threatening doctors and nurses who were before a school board, making the case that to keep kids safe, they're should be mandatory masks. As they walked out, they were threatened," Biden said. "You know our healthcare workers are heroes. They were the heroes when there was no vaccine. Many of them gave their lives trying to save others. And they're heroes again with the vaccine."

The president also thanked all the local leaders, teachers, and superintendents for taking a stand and making decisions to put safety protocols in place for children.