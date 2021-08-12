The president is speaking about the viral video of parents in Williamson County heckling others after a school board meeting this week.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) – The president discussed the viral video of parents in Williamson County heckling others after a school board meeting this week.

During a heated, hours-long meeting on Tuesday, the Williamson County School Board approved a measure to require all elementary school students to wear a mask. Following the meeting, the video shows parents chasing and yelling at board members in the parking lot.

"This isn't about politics; this is about keeping our children safe," President Joe Biden said.

Biden addressed the video at the start of a news conference. He had a strong message for everyone involved in the Williamson County incident. He made it clear that masks mandates are not about politics.

Parents speak out in parking lot after heated Williamson County Schools meeting on mask mandate. 

"I saw a video and reports from Tennessee of protestors threatening doctors and nurses who were before a school board, making the case that to keep kids safe, they're should be mandatory masks. As they walked out, they were threatened," Biden said. "You know our healthcare workers are heroes. They were the heroes when there was no vaccine. Many of them gave their lives trying to save others. And they're heroes again with the vaccine."

The president also thanked all the local leaders, teachers, and superintendents for taking a stand and making decisions to put safety protocols in place for children.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.