FORT CAMPBELL, TN (WSMV) – President Joe Biden is on the ground in Kentucky today for his first tour of the tornado damage there.

President Biden flew into Fort Campbell to see some of Saturday's tornadoes' hardest-hit areas. He'll visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, then back to the base.

He surveyed the damaged areas in Mayfield and talked with residents about their experience.

President Joe Biden, in a blue baseball cap and black face covering, surveys Mayfield, Kentucky tornado damage for the first time pic.twitter.com/fFWtydYFJl — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) December 15, 2021

It has been five days since the tornadoes hit. Since then, President Biden has signed off on emergency declarations for parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois so survivors of the disaster can receive federal assistance. He expedited that major disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday night, covering Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren counties. The president will likely hear stories of survival and loss on Wednesday while in Mayfield.

One of them includes a Graves County deputy, Robert Daniel, who died while leading seven inmates to safety and saving their lives.

"He was trying to make sure they all got behind some kind of particular door and a wall he thought was going to be secure," said George, a friend and colleague of Daniel's. "And he was pushing the last one in, and that was last time that they saw him."

"About an hour later, we got a call they were able to pull him out, but he wasn't with us any more," said his friend, Alonzo.

The president arrived around 10 a.m. Wednesday and met with local officials including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and citizens while on the ground. News 4 will stream the speech on-air, the app, and social media.