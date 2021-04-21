NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Tennessee.

After being affected by severe winter storms from February 11 to February 19, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee sent a letter (also signed by the state's senators) to the president requesting for a major disaster declaration and relief aid.

Over a dozen Tennesseans lost their lives as a result of the severe weather ranging from dangerous travel conditions and complications with water and electrical infrastructure.

Today the White House released a statement of approval saying "Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms in the counties of Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Scott, Shelby, and Smith."

The White House added that additional designations may be made at a later time if requested by the state.