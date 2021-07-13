NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Race car fans will have another opportunity to witness a race here in Music City.
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is an event in downtown Nashville featuring IndyCar drivers navigating a street course in 80 laps on August 6-8th. The three-day event will feature racing and include festivals with food and music.
The Nashville Sports Council previewed the event during a luncheon where two-time NTT IndyCar series champion and Nashville native, Josef Newgarden, was the guest speaker.
“For all the drivers, this has been the one where we're marking on the calendar outside of the indy500 like this is the race you want to be at and perform well,” said Newgarden.
Newgarden told the audience he’s anticipating a win and is excited for the big day right here in his hometown.
“To represent Nashville in my home city it's a different experience. I think there's going to be a pressure that I'd not had before at another event that this place is going to give me,” said Newgarden.
The Big Machine Music City grand prix street course brings a unique and challenging aspect to the race as drivers navigate through the streets of Downtown Nashville including crossing over the Cumberland River. Newgarden says he's up for the challenge.
“We've specifically built this course to make sure we contain the cars inside the racecourse. So, for me it's very cool that we're going over this bridge. I think this is the longest bridge IndyCar has ever been across as far as a body of water,” said Newgarden.
The race is a little over two miles with an expected 100,000 fans in the grandstands with festivals all in effect to boost the economy.
“This will be a first grand prix of hopefully many annual events but I think it's going to really captivate the city and certainly going to infuse a lot of the economic rebound coming out of COVID,” said Scott Parker, with Nashville Sports Council.
For more information on tickets click here.
