NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As temperatures begin to climb, homeowners will begin turning on their air conditioning and experts say it is time to make sure the cooling system in your home works.
Technicians with South Nashville Heating And Cooling say now is the time to turn on the air conditioning in your home. They say homeowners should test their equipment and get maintenance done before the heat and humidity climb higher.
With the temperature rising, the calls for broken A/C are up. Matt Moore, Service Manager with South Nashville Heating and Cooling says before Noon today they had received about 15 calls for service and more were coming in.
“It is that hot snap of the season so it's expected every year for sure,” Moore said.
News 4 tagged along with a crew on a service call to Laurel Card’s home, whose A/C was being worked on.
“I came back to my house the other day and it was not cold and I called them,” Card said. “It got to almost 80 degrees in my house,” she added.
Technicians were working on Laurel Card’s A/C compressor, an important and expensive part to fix. One that is needed to keep things cool.
“They were thinking it could be a week or so, we had no idea. I was looking at getting a hotel or maybe an Air BnB. I don’t feel comfortable with my dog in 80 degrees plus house. But Nashville is too expensive and I’m really glad they were able to fit me in,” Card said.
“When that fails, you’re not pumping any refrigerants so it’s a really important component,” Moore said. “I’ve seen some compressors as high as close to $4000 for a complete replacement on a residential system. typically, on average you’re probably looking at $1200 to $1500,” he added.
Another major part that keeps you’re A/C running the way it should is a clean filter.
“It's very important as a homeowner to make sure your filter is changed on a regular basis and that’s the biggest thing you can do. You don’t want to restrict airflow. Restricting airflow is another thing that can cause the system to freeze up,” Moore said.
HVAC technicians also say when Homeowners turn their A/C system on and it is heating or has any other issue, don’t tamper with the thermostat temperatures, they say to turn it off immediately.
“Because you don’t want it freezing up. If we get out here on a call and the system is frozen solid, then there’s not a lot we can do with it until it thaws out which could take hours,” Moore said.
“Having regular maintenance done to the system is going to prevent a lot of the breakdowns and prolong the life of the equipment,” Moore said. “You want to have that drain line cleared out by a service technician, at least once a year. Drains back up on us constantly during the summer due to the dehumidification process of an air conditioner,” he added.
Technicians also say to leave your air conditioning on automatic so it can go off and on.
“I don’t recommend running the systems fan in the on position during high humidity because if you don’t give the system enough time to drain the water out,” Moore said. “What it can in return do is pump more moisture in the house which is defeating the purpose of what it's trying to do,” he added.
South Nashville Heating and Cooling also advise checking with your A/C manufacturer to check on your warranty.
“Typically most of your equipment is going to come out of the box with a 5-year part warranty from the manufacturer. If you have that registered, you’ll get an additional 5 year part warranty,” Moore said.
