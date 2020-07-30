NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some parents have decided to send their children back to school for in-person learning.
Pediatricians want to make sure that both the parent and child are prepared for the new changes ahead.
Things like mask-wearing and social distancing may be hard for young children, but doctors say it is important to start preparing them right now.
“I think it is important to try to give them as best a picture as you can based on the information that schools are providing,” Dr. Alanna Patsiokas, medical director of pediatric at The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial.
There will be fewer kids in classrooms, and children will have to practice social distancing.
The doctor advise parents to start getting children prepared not to share school supplies or trade food.
“School age children understand the concept of germs, talking about how there are both good and bad germs. And the masks can help protect everyone,” said Dr. Patsiokas.
Parents are encouraged to make it as fun as possible when it comes to wearing that mask.
“You can say it’s time to be a superhero today and protect everyone around you,” Dr. Patsiokas.
If you haven't already had a well-child check up or vaccinations, pediatricians say now is the time.
“Not only do we talk about vaccines, but we also talk about nutrition, any worries about learning or other concerns that parents might have,” said Dr. Patsiokas.
Dr. Patsiokas advises parents to have an open dialogue and answer any of your children’s questions about what is going on with the pandemic.
