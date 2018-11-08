A Southern California country bar shooting is hitting Nashvillians close to home.
“I would’ve been there,” Robyn Johnson said of Borderline Bar and Grill, where 12 people were gunned down early Thursday morning. She lives in East Nashville now, but spent countless nights of her college career at that bar with her friends.
“Obviously when you see shootings it’s devastating,” she said, “but when it’s a place and people you probably know it just makes it so much more real.”
Thankfully, everyone she knows who might have been at Borderline during the shooting is OK, but it makes her more vigilant.
“It’s not going to deter me from going out and enjoying a night out on the town with my friends, but it’s eye-opening to know that it happens. There’s not place it doesn’t happen anymore.”
Down on Lower Broadway a local bar owner has been preparing his employees for this unfortunate possibility for a long time.
“It’s important to us,” Acme Feed & Seed Owner Tom Morales said. He contracts a company not only to train his security staff, but all his employees.
“We train our people a little differently here,” he explained. “You are the first responder. It takes three or four minutes of police are fast to get it the scene. We actually teach them not to flee, but to confront.”
A spokesperson with the Metro Police Department said if local bars or businesses are interested in active shooter training, they can contact their community sergeant.
