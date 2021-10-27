NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – When winter comes around, so do weather related car troubles. Whether it's low tire pressure, a dead battery, or just the annoyance of getting snow and ice off our windshields, we want to make sure we plan ahead for this upcoming winter.
“People will come in and say, ‘my tire light came on I've got a low tire’. And because it's colder outside, the air molecules tend to shrink and compact, and that brings the overall tire pressure down,” Garret Lance, a technician at Midas said.
You want to make sure you have a winter emergency kit ready for a worst-case scenario. That should include an extra jacket, hat, gloves, blankets, and water.
