NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Atlantic hurricane season got off to a busy start, and experts warn there are no signs of things letting up.
"The forecast this season from NOAA is for 19 to 25 named storms," said Derrick Herndon, a scientist at the NOAA's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies. "The other part of that is that we are forecasting three to six major hurricanes, so that would be Category 3 or higher."
While we haven't seen storms that powerful yet, the potential isn't going away.
"We're heading into a La Niña type phase in the eastern Pacific, where the waters are cooling and what that tends to do is decrease the amount of wind shear in the atmosphere over the Atlantic," Herndon said.
For Middle Tennessee, it's the slow moving, blockbuster storms that need to be watched carefully.
"What kills the most people in hurricanes is water," Herndon said. "On the coast that's storm surges, but inland it's fresh water, it's heavy rain falling and certainly that area of the country is very susceptible to flooding from heavy rainfall from hurricanes."
Experts say the best course of action is to use this time to prepare.
"Know where you live," Herndon said. "Know if you are susceptible to flooding. If you can and you don't have any flood insurance, that's something that you should think about. Assess your risk for flooding."
The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.