NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we end severe weather awareness week here in Tennessee and get ready to enter the heart of our severe weather season, First Alert Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro is here to break down the birth of a tornado.
One of the most destructive things a severe thunderstorm can bring is the threat of tornadoes. It's something we're all too familiar with in Tennessee. But how exactly is a tornado formed? It all starts with the wind speed and direction in different parts of the atmosphere. The wind direction can change with height.
The wind above is moving one direction, but down here at the ground it’s moving in the opposite direction. That creates horizontal rotation that we can’t see with our eyes but is the beginning of the birth of a tornado. Remember, thunderstorms tend to have a strong updraft with them. If that rotation gets caught in that updraft it gets lifted vertically. That rotation will get faster and faster and eventually form into a tornado.
