NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When most of us think of severe weather, we think of it as more of a spring-time event. While we do see our peak of severe weather in the spring, there is a secondary severe weather season in the fall. The start a Fall means the start of cooler air working its way back into the MidState, but it also means the start of another mini severe weather season here in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
The main peak is going to be in the Spring, which is right where the height of our severe weather season is. In October and November, we do see a little bit of a smaller peak for that number of tornadoes or the now severe weather that we tend to see. It all has to do with the clash of cold and warm air.
