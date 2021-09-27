NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We're all excited about the fall season, the outdoor activities, and maybe the leaves changing colors over the next couple of weeks. But it's important to remember this time of year there are still those fall weather dangers.
As we transition into the season of fall, fog can also develop much more frequently this time of year and can drastically reduce visibility. We also talked about that early season frost that can harm any outdoor plants or vegetation and we're still technically in hurricane season as well.
We get a more of a clash between colder and warmer air as we transition seasons. Those can fire off more showers and thunderstorms and create more severe weather. We have to make sure we pay attention to that in the months to come. The average first frost here in the Midstate that happens between mid and late October. The farther north we are, obviously occurring earlier. Farther south, we are recording later, but as we go into the month of October, it’s a good idea to start protecting those outdoor plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.