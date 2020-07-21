NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Many midstate children will be walking into their school for the first time in almost 5 months as the coronavirus has school districts taking several new precautions.
"Everything from distancing desks, in some cases making sure that recess looks a little different where students can still play together but not necessarily in the same way. Meals will be different, students won't be sitting as close together in the lunchroom," said Tennessee Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn.
As for face masks, will they be mandatory? Dr. Schwinn says the decision to require face coverings will be up to each district. They will have the freedom to make that decision in a way that makes sense for their community.
"Asking parents, do the temperature check at home, make sure your child is well enough to come to school, asking those same questions- a lot of handwashing and sanitizer," said Schwinn.
Inevitably, the coronavirus will make its way into schools this fall. So how prepared will our state's schools be when someone tests positive?
"We are recommending things like action teams so there is a protocol in place to say if there's a positive case, here are the exact steps that we take," Schwinn said. "We think that's important so families and staff know there's a plan and they know exactly what's going to happen, it's predictable and consistent."
For more information on school reopenings, click here: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus/reopening-guidance.html
And also make sure to follow #Ready4School on the WSMV homepage for the latest school reopening news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.