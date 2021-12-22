NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While people are preparing to travel to see family and friends for the holidays, hospital workers around the country are preparing for high cases of COVID-19 and Omicron as a result.
For a second year in a row, people are faced with the difficult decision whether to play it safe and remain at home for the holidays, or risk getting and spreading COVID-19 to their loved ones.
Since over a month ago, hospitalizations are up about 35 percent, according to health experts, and this could continue to climb.
Dr. Aima Ahonkhai, the Assistant Professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases and Global Health at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says we live in a vulnerable area because of the low vaccination rates across the region.
“We are still very happy that the vaccines work at preventing hospitalizations and death," said Ahonkhai. "You know, I think it was an added bonus that they prevented infection but we’re certainly in a different part of this pandemic now where these strains are so infectious and they spread so rapidly that even by the time our immune system gets boosted by vaccination, kicks in, a lot of the time it’s already spread. So, we’re in a different game so the goal now is to prevent severe illness and death.”
