NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Residents living in Middle Tennessee must be prepared when the potential for strong storms is present.
Whether it be a mid-summer afternoon pop-up storm, or an extended line of storm of varying strength, all weather events should be taken seriously, for your personal safety, and the safety of others.
Residents should be prepared by following these steps:
- Install the News4 App on Apple iOS or on Google Android
- Customize your Notifications to get Weather Alerts for your location
- Charge your phone and turn on your weather radio, if you have one.
- Secure outdoor items like patio furniture and umbrella, trash cans, and children's toys. Loose items can injure others or cause damage when carried by wind or rain.
- Domestic animals should be brought inside during severe weather conditions. Dog houses and the like could still flood or collapse under pressure.
- Stay off the road during severe weather conditions. High water on roadways, flooded roads, and hazards like flying debris and low visibility are all risks. Turn Around - Don't Drown!
- Saturated soils could make trees unstable, and enhance the risk of natural terrain instability. Even slight winds and rain could cause trees and limbs to fall. If possible, keep vehicles under a covering and remain vigilant when standing under trees.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.