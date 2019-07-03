NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Fourth of July in Music City also brings with it the annual Hot Chicken Festival.
This is year 13 of the Hot Chicken Festival and preparations are currently underway. Hot chicken chefs and fans will be hanging out together at the free event over the East Nashville.
Hot chicken's taste may be gaining popularity throughout the nation, but it actually started decades ago with local favorite Prince's Hot Chicken as the original.
"It's been in my family over 85...86 years; we certainly can't really pinpoint the exact date, but the archives go back to 1936, I think when my great uncle started it," Andre Prince of Prince's Hot Chicken said.
The event starts with a firetruck parade at 10:30 and festival gates open at 11. There will be plenty of hot chicken, cold beer and live music. No pets or coolers are allowed, however.
