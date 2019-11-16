NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Cheatham County Deputy Stephen Reece failed to observe the stop sign on Oak Plains Road at the intersection of 41A South.
Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary report says that 50-year-old Deputy Stephen Reece was headed east in the Ford Explorer patrol SUV, when he entered the intersection at approximately 2:13pm on Friday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The other vehicle involved, a Ford van driven by 38-year-old Jose Vilchiz, was driving south on 41A when the Deputy's SUV entered the road. The van struck the Deputy's vehicle on the driver's side, and both vehicles came to a stop at the southeast side of the intersection.
Highway Patrol reported that Reece was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck, and noted that it would not have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
Vilchiz suffered injuries in the crash, and was transported to an area hospital. Highway Patrol noted that he will not face any charges in the crash.
As of now, these are the arrangement details we have been able to gather:
The Deputy's remains will be transported Saturday to Harpeth Hills Memory Garden and Funeral Home in West Nashville, with a visitation planned for Monday.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at Cornerstone Church in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.