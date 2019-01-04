Preliminary hearing releases never-before-heard testimony and radio communication from Officer Delke
A Metro Nashville police officer appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday afternoon.
Officer Andrew Delke is charged with criminal homicide after authorities say he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick in the back while he was running from police in July 2018.
Judge Melissa Blackburn looked at evidence during the hearing that began shortly after 1 p.m. and told local news media that no video of what happened in court today could be shown and those in the hearing could not distribute information via social media.
Testimony included a statement from Officer Delke for the first time.
Audio from his interview with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was played for the court and it walked us through the shooting from his perspective, describing the car chase leading up to the chase on foot.
It was at that point that Delke described watching Daniel Hambrick pull a gun from his waistband and point it in his direction while running away. Delke said Hambrick gave him what's called a "targeted glance," something he said police officers use to describe someone trying to get an idea of where to aim.
Delke also described repeatedly yelling to Hambrick to put the gun down.
He said at that moment he was thinking Hambrick could shoot at any moment, but also wanted to give him every opportunity to follow commands. Delke said once he yelled for Hambrick to stop or he'll shot, he fired until Hambrick was on the ground.
It was a difficult afternoon for the family of Hambrick, they were visibly emotional when the prosecution played the raw surveillance video of Delke shooting Hambrick. Hambrick's mother briefly left the courtroom.
Prosecutors claim inconsistencies in Delke's story, one of them was when he claimed Hambrick pointed a gun at him. When asked if it is feasible for someone to turn around in a chase like that, a TBI agent on the stand said it would be hard to turn around and face someone in a full sprint. That agent spent the first two hours of the hearing in the witness stand describing what he found when he arrived at the scene.
Much of the issue on both sides seems to be whether Daniel Hambrick did in fact turn toward Officer Delke during that chase. During cross examination with the medical examiner, the defense did confirm the paths all three bullets took indicate Hambrick's body was turning.
The most compelling evidence Friday came in the last few minutes of the hearing, which started with radio transmissions between Officer Delke, other officers, and dispatch never before heard.
In the transmissions, you can hear that Delke was out of breath, panicked, calling for backup, and describing a black handgun. An officer on the stand who was on the other end of that transmission that day said he was concerned for Delke's safety in those moments. We then hear Delke over the radio say "shots fired, man down."
Right after that, the most compelling evidence of the night in a slowed down and zoomed in video presented by the defense, for the first time we see what appeared to be a handgun in Hambrick's right hand.
The prosecution and defense got a chance to ask a forensic expert questions about evidence in the case against Delke. The hearing adjourned for the day shortly before 6:30 p.m. and will resume Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
At an earlier court proceeding, a judge already decided the defense could use Hambrick's criminal history as evidence in the case.
The result of the proceedings will determine if there is enough evidence to send this case to a grand jury. The deadly shooting has led the Nashville community to question racial bias within the Metro Nashville Police Department.
