NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning on Monday, pregnant women will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination in Davidson County.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown says next week, they will be offering a dedicated vaccine clinic for expectant mothers.
Hospital officials, along with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the CDC, are strongly recommending vaccination for expectant mothers. They say pregnant women are at an elevated risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.
Women who are eligible can click here to register for a vaccine appointment. Make sure to select the 'Midtown clinic.'
Those who register will be asked a series of questions when arriving to confirm eligibility.
