NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pregnant woman and a man are in critical condition after a shooting at the Cedar Pointe Apartments in Antioch late Wednesday night.
Neighbors tell News4 they heard about 15 gunshots just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. They came outside to find a seven-months pregnant woman and a man shot in the parking lot.
The woman had been shot multiple times in the stomach, leg and back. The man was shot at least once in the chest.
Will Cobb, a neighbor at the Cedar Pointe Apartments, grabbed a trauma kit from his car and applied a tourniquet to the pregnant woman to stop her bleeding before medics arrived.
The woman reportedly told police she believes the gunman to be her ex-boyfriend.
At this time police have not taken anyone into custody.
