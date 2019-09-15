NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pregame fireworks display at Nissan Stadium caught a small portion of the field on fire.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.
Okay, minor pyrotechnic issue prior to kickoff.All under control.#Titans #Colts pic.twitter.com/V1ucy0KJKx— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) September 15, 2019
A fire has started after one of the pregame pyrotechnics tipped over. Fire is out now. But we might have a small delay to the game. #titans pic.twitter.com/e9pTFb6A7T— WSMVjasonclouse (@WSMVjasonclouse) September 15, 2019
