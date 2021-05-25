NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After tying the 2-2 in their best of seven series against Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville takes the lead in game 5 in the first period when Yakov Trenin redirecting a Roman Josi shot that ended up in the net.

The Hurricanes were able to tie it up at 1 with a powerplay goal from Martin Necas.

The Preds were able to take the lead in the second when Colton Sissions found Yakov Trenin on an odd-man rush and Trenin buried the shot.

Nashville is up 2-1 after two periods.

Expect Smashville to get a little louder for game 6.

The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday that fan capacity will increase from 12,135 to 14,107 for Thursday's game at Bridgestone Arena, after the increase was approved by the NHL.

TFW you're increasing capacity for Game 6! YUP, we're going from 12,135 fans --> 14,107! 𝙏𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙜𝙤 𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝙖𝙩 1 𝙋𝙈 𝘾𝙏. BE HERE: https://t.co/aQqfblhyhj pic.twitter.com/feOtHryweo — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 25, 2021

The Preds will continue to host the largest crowd of any NHL team appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Meet the unsung hero of Predators’ Game 4 2OT victory The Nashville Predators pulled into a 2-2 tie with the Carolina Hurricanes in their Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

Over 12,000 fans were in attendance as the Preds grabbed two straight in back-to-back double overtimes.

Nashville is currently tied 2-2 in their best of seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Following the conclusion of a season ticket-holder presale at 1 p.m., the remaining Game 6 tickets will go on sale to the general public here.

For more information on buying tickets to Game 6 click here.