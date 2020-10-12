NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are teaming up with the American Red Cross for a massive, multi-state blood drive.
The campaign starts today across Tennessee and also covers Bowling Green and Albany, Kentucky and Huntsville, Alabama.
Give #ForSmashville.— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 10, 2020
Donate blood and help save a life at one of our 31 blood drive locations Oct. 12-16.
More info → https://t.co/KVyNdB8Cwj pic.twitter.com/v10L0mFzpY
By the end of the week the organizations hope to collect nearly 900 donations.
If you pre-register to donate, you'll automatically get some free gear from the Preds and will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Nashville Locker Room gift card.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so all donations will be made in honor of those fighting cancer.
You can pre-register for an appointment by clicking here.
