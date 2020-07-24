NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As the Nashville Predators get ready for their big return to the ice, they want to make sure fans in Smashville are ready too. 

Starting today, fans can pick up Preds Pride gear from select Twice Daily locations around the midstate. 

Fans will have to RSVP in advance to receive the merch and can do that right here. 

The following Twice Daily locations are participating: 

  • 110 John Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro
  • 312 Harding Place in Nashville
  • 1732 Carothers Parkway in Brentwood

The Preds will fly to the Western Conference hub city of Edmonton to play the Arizona Coyotes in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers round. The winner of the best-of-five series will enter the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Game One of the series is set for August 2 at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Tennessee and the USA Network. 

