NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The battle for the Stanley Cup starts tonight in Raleigh as the Preds take on the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Preds have been in Raleigh since Saturday preparing for tonight's game against the Canes.
They go into Game 1 having won 20 out of their last 28 and sweeping their final two-game showdown against Carolina.
24 hrs#StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs #StandWithUs— x - Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 17, 2021
Nashville goes into Monday's game as serious underdogs against a Carolina team that won the Central Division title, and went 6-2-0 against the Preds during the regular season.
Preds play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic spoke to News4's Chris Harris about what it'll take for the team to complete an upset.
"I think realistically, the Predators get outshot by a wide margin or out chanced by a wide margin in a game or two. Perhaps he steals one or two — that's the secret to any upset in a playoff round — your goalie gives you a chance every game, and maybe there's that one game that your team has no business winning," Daunic said.
Preds goalie Juuse Saros, expected to start against Carolina in the postseason, said the team is riding months of momentum into the playoffs.
"It's a lot of fun. Obviously we've been playing our playoffs for the last two months or so. It's kind of natural to continue from here, but obviously it's the best time for everybody," Saros said.
There will be plenty of opportunities for Smashville to cheer on the home team during the playoffs, for both home and away games.
The Bud Light Watch Parties at the Corner Pub start one hour before each away game.
Fifth and Broadway will also join in on the postseason fun with a Smashville Celebration, one hour before each puck drop.
For home games, Bridgestone Arena Plaza Parties are back. Fans can come out three hours before puck drop for festivities and giveaways.
The Walk of Fame playoffs party is also back at Walk of Fame Park.
News4 has two chances for you to win tickets to Games 3 and 4 at Bridgestone Arena.
On Thursday and Friday morning we'll be giving away two tickets to each game during News4 Today. All you have to do is tune in at 6 a.m. for instructions on how to win each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.