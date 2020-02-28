A Hockey Game typically lasts 60 minutes before winners and losers are decided....They say every minute counts, every second counts, and last night for the Predators the last tenth of a second counted.
You have to see this.
Click on Terry Bulger's story to see the highlights and hear from Preds announcer Pete Weber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.