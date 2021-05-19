NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators fell to the Hurricanes 3-0, putting them down two in the series.
Early on, The Predators knew they had to generate more efficient offensive scoring chances and make sure they limit the hurricanes' time in the slot that allowed them to take over the 3rd period.
Tonight, it's a gut-check for the Preds to re-establish their identity.
"We didn't get here because we were the darlings of the league. We got in because we scratched and clawed and were mentally and emotionally tough," Predator's head coach John Hynes. "We stuck together and played the right way. We weren't at the level we needed to be at in game one. Now we need to get to the level we need to be at in game two."
Hynes did say they will have some lineup changes tonight. Although, he declined to say what those would be.
