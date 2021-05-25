The Nashville Predators are back on the ice tonight for game five of their playoff series with Carolina. The series is all tied up at two.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After tying the 2-2 in their best of seven series against Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville takes the lead in game 5 in the first period when Yakov Trenin redirecting a Roman Josi shot that ended up in the net.

The Hurricanes were able to tie it up at 1 with a powerplay goal from Martin Necas.

The Preds were able to take the lead in the second when Colton Sissions found Yakov Trenin on an odd-man rush and Trenin buried the shot.

Nashville is up 2-1 after two periods.

Carolina tied the game up at two in the 3rd period thanks to a Marty Necas wrap-around goal.

That tally forced the Preds and 'Canes into their third-straight overtime game.

In another night of OT, the Preds fell short, 3-2, to the Hurricanes. 

They will return to Nashville Thursday night for game 6.

Expect Smashville to get a little louder for game 6.

The Nashville Predators announced Tuesday that fan capacity will increase from 12,135 to 14,107 for Thursday's game at Bridgestone Arena, after the increase was approved by the NHL. 

The Preds will continue to host the largest crowd of any NHL team appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Over 12,000 fans were in attendance as the Preds grabbed two straight in back-to-back double overtimes. 

Nashville is currently tied 2-2 in their best of seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Following the conclusion of a season ticket-holder presale at 1 p.m., the remaining Game 6 tickets will go on sale to the general public here.

For more information on buying tickets to Game 6 click here. 

 
 

