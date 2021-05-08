Preds clinch playoff spot

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators earned a spot in the NHL Playoffs on Saturday night by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1.
Luke Kunin scored twice for the Preds and Erik Haula added an empty-netter late in the third period. Goalie Juuse Saros saved 21 of 22 shots for Nashville.
With the win, the Preds clinch the 4th spot in the Central Division. That means they will play Carolina in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.
The Predators and Hurricanes will also meet again Monday night in Nashville as the Preds close out their regular season.
The Predators have 14 playoff appearances since 2004. That is tied for second-most postseason appearances among all NHL clubs since 2004. 2004 is the first time that the Preds reached the playoffs.
