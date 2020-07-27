NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have arrived in Edmonton ahead of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.
Players arriving in Edmonton received a special surprise when they arrived in their hotel rooms.
To give the players a sense of home during their isolated stay in Edmonton, the team arranged to have personal photos of the players and their families framed in their rooms.
💛 #ForSmashville pic.twitter.com/yHQ3VOzXcy— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 26, 2020
The Preds will hold three practices in Edmonton this week ahead of their best-of-five qualifying series against the Arizona Coyotes.
The team is also scheduled to face the division rival Dallas Stars in an exhibition game on July 30.
The exhibition game as well as the Qualifier round will be broadcast on Fox Sports Tennessee.
