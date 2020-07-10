NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have announced their schedule in the NHL's first-ever Stanley Cup Qualifying Round.
This comes after the NHL and NHLPA ratified a four-year extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement and a play to return to play on Friday evening.
The team says it will travel to the Western Conference hub city of Edmonton on July 26.
The Predators will take on the Arizona Coyotes in Game 1 of a best-of-5 series on August 2 at Rogers Place.
The full schedule for Nashville's qualify round against Arizona can be found below.
- Game 1: August 2
- Game 2: August 4
- Game 3: August 5
- Game 4: August 7 (if necessary)
- Game 5: August 9 (if necessary)
Timing and broadcast information will be released at a later date.
A quick look at what you need to know about the 2020 #StanleyCup Qualifiers. More info: https://t.co/IErZJ2hifT pic.twitter.com/ZptfRyg2kq— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 10, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.