NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have unveiled the jerseys they will wear in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic.
The jersey was unveiled Saturday morning via a 60-foot by 80-foot banner on the Broadway facing side of Fifth & Broad development currently under construction.
The new jersey features designs inspired by Nashville's hockey history and passionate fan base. The script crest features felt block lettering, creating a nostalgic look quite suitable for the Winter Classic's celebration of hockey's origins of being played outdoors.
The inside collar bears the date of the Winter Classic (Jan. 1, 2020) and a guitar fret board as a nod to Nashville's vibrant music scene.
The jersey also rocks a new logo, a roaring saber-toothed tiger's head and represents the predator's size, strength and speed. It also sports a retro look to honor the history and heritage of hockey in Nashville.
A navy head of the saber-toothed tiger is on the jersey's shoulder with gold, white and red detailing in felt with custom embroidery.
The Predators will battle the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2020 at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.
