NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are about to have a fresh new look when the puck drops in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic.
The Predators unveiled a brand new shoulder patch logo for the jerseys the they will sport at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on New Year's Day.
It's the first new logo the Predators have revealed since the 2011-12 season. The new logo also builds anticipation for the unveiling of Nashville's Winter Classic jerseys.
The jerseys are expected to be unveiled in early November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.