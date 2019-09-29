Nashville Predators 2020 Winter Classic Shoulder Patch Logo
Courtesy: Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are about to have a fresh new look when the puck drops in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. 

The Predators unveiled a brand new shoulder patch logo for the jerseys the they will sport at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on New Year's Day. 

It's the first new logo the Predators have revealed since the 2011-12 season. The new logo also builds anticipation for the unveiling of Nashville's Winter Classic jerseys. 

The jerseys are expected to be unveiled in early November. 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

