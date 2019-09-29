NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will have a new look when the puck drops in the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1.
The Predators unveiled a new shoulder patch logo, the first new logo for the team since the 2011-12 season.
“Our fans have been asking and asking for a new jersey and a Winter Classic, and what a better year to do both than the year of the fan,” said Predators CEO and President Sean Henry.
