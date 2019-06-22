NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have traded defenseman P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils, the team announced Saturday.
In return, Nashville acquired defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, as well as a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (34th overall) and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Subban was Nashville's highest-paid player on its roster, with an annual cap hit of $9 million over the next three seasons. Predators' General Manager and President of Hockey Operations David Poile recently said signing captain Roman Josi to an extension this summer is a top priority, as well as improving the club's offensive capabilities, making it clear a trade would have to be made.
Santini, 24, has split time with the NHL and AHL over the past three seasons and has shown at times he can be effective in the NHL during his time with the Devils.
Davies, 22, played for Northwestern for the last three seasons and has earned recognition for his play on the blue line due to a near point-per-game contribution in the NCAA.
Nashville is looking to load its team with potential, and having two second round picks coming to them in this deal allows them to obtain players who can make an impact now and in the future.
In regards to the trade, Poile said in a statement:
"We appreciate P.K.'s contribution to the Predators and the Nashville community over the past three seasons, which have seen our organization have unprecedented success. He was an integral part of our run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents' Trophy and back-to-back Central Division titles. His work off the ice speaks for itself - he was an impactful member of our community, especially through the groundbreaking Blueline Buddies initiative. We had to make a business decision. With an aim at strengthening our forward corps this offseason, and the continued strength of our defensive group, we felt it was necessary to clear up salary cap space this way."
