NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Predators associate captain and defenseman Ryan Ellis has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers after 10 seasons with Music City.

Ellis was the Predator's first-round pick back in 2009, but now, he'll be hitting the ice as a Flyer.

The trade happened Saturday just before the expansion draft roster freeze deadline. Predators General Manager David Poile traded Ellis after the Defenseman has battled injuries over the past 2 years.

Ellis tallied just 18 points in the 35 games for the last season.

In return, the defenseman is being replaced with Philippe Meyers from the Flyers along with

Center Cody Glass is also coming to Nashville from Las Vegas after the Preds flopped Nolan Patrick from Philly.

General Manager Poile said "It was time for a change to our core and we are really excited to add an influx of youth, size, and skill"

The expansion draft will happen on July 21st.