NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Predators organization will retire Pekka Rinne’s No. 35 jersey on February 24, at Bridgestone Arena.

The ceremony will be held before the Predators’ game against the Dallas Stars.

Rinne played his entire career in Nashville and will become the first player in the team’s history to have his jersey retired.

"Pekka Rinne defines what it means to be part of the Nashville Predators," team president and CEO Sean Henry said. “While he is the greatest player to wear our jersey, he was even better as a neighbor and friend to all. His career on and off the ice will take center stage when we raise his sweater to the Bridgestone Arena rafters.”

Rinne, who turned 39 on Wednesday, is the franchise's leader in wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total TOI (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627). He also is 19th in shutouts and tied for 19th in victories in NHL history.

