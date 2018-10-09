NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Predators will play their first home game of the season at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
If it's your first time back in a while, the arena is going to look and sound a little different after undergoing $8.5 million in renovations.
Bridgestone Arena has new LED ribbons and a brand new sound system.
One spokesperson said the renovation was entirely geared toward the fan experience to make it the best fans have ever seen.
During Tuesday night's home opener, the team will hang three more banners celebrating the team's first Central Division and Western Conference titles, plus their first Presidents' Trophy win.
The Preds are taking on the Calgary Flames. The puck will drop at 7 p.m.
