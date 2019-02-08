The Nashville Predators are teaming with Amend Together on Sunday for a special game.
The program works to stop domestic violence against women by educating and mentoring men and boys.
When the Predators host the St. Louis Blues, Amend Together will be there to raise awareness of the work they do around the city with giveaways and crowd interactions as well as a public service announcement for fans to see.
Shan Foster, a former Vanderbilt and NBA player, is vice president of Amend Together and has now dedicated his work to helping women.
“Now being a professional and a leader in Nashville gives an opportunity to engage people in every spectrum where they are,” said Foster. “This affects everyone. One in four experience domestic violence, one in five are sexually assaulted and one in six are raped. This is the most under-reported crime in the world."
Sunday’s game begins at 11:30 a.m.
