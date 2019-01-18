NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen will have to sit out two games for an incident that occurred on Thursday night at home against the Winnipeg Jets.
According to the NHL, Johansen was high-sticking against Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
