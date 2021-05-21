NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tonight, the Predators need to come out with a win in the First Round Series against the Hurricanes as they're down two games to none after a shut out on Wednesday.

With more than 12,000 fans to fill Bridgestone Arena tonight, players are hoping the home-ice advantage will bring them a win.

"Most fans we've had in over a year and I'm just looking forward to that. We know what our crowd can do to our club and the energy it can bring to us, so just excited to get home and play in front of our fans," Ryan Johansen, Predators Center, said.

If you don't have tickets to tonight's game inside but want to be part of the action, the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corp is hosting a free Preds party in the park.

It starts at 4 p.m. at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is across Fifth Avenue from Bridgestone. Event planners are setting up a large screen to air the game and are encouraging people to bring blankets and chairs.

A Bridgestone Arena Plaza Party is also set to happen at 3 p.m. with live music, Preds Pride giveaways, and ticket giveaways.