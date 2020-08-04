NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators have team up with the American Red Cross to host a three-day blood drive.
The drive is a part of a competition between the Nashville Predators and the Arizona Coyotes.
Red Cross officials said the team has been a part of blood drives in the past and are fully expecting people to step forward and donate.
If you’re interested in donating visit redcrossblood.org or the Red Cross Blood Donor app to schedule an appointment. Make sure to type in the code PREDS19.
Here is a full list of the 23 locations across the state you can make a donation through Thursday:
American Red Cross Chapter Memphis, 1399 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- Tuesday – 1-6 p.m.
- Wednesday – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Light Hall, 2215 Garland Ave. Nashville, TN 37232
- Tuesday – 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesday – 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday – 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Putnam County Library, 50 E. Broad St., Cookeville, TN 38501
- Wednesday – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 4115 S. Access Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Wednesday – 1-6 p.m.
- Thursday – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center, 1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103
- Wednesday – 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Friday – 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt, 2613 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203
- Wednesday – noon-6 p.m.
- Thursday – noon-6 p.m.
Atkins Porter Recreation Center, 500 Walnut St., Paris, TN 38242
- Wednesday – 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
- Wednesday – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37043
- Wednesday – 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
East Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive 6921 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909
- Wednesday – 1-6 p.m.
Concord Road Church of Christ, 8221 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027
- Thursday – 1-7 p.m.
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 384 10th St., Crossville, TN 38555
- Thursday – 1-6 p.m.
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 W. Fowlkes St., Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064
- Thursday – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Friday – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 138 W. Main St. Linden, TN 37096
- Thursday – 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Hendersonville Community Church, 381 W. Main St., Hendersonville, TN 37075
- Thursday – noon-6 p.m.
YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Dr., Dickson, TN 37055
- Thursday – noon-6 p.m.
Ridgetop Volunteer Fire Department, 1735 US Highway 41, Ridgetop, TN 37152
- Thursday – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Golds Gym-Murfreesboro South, 1713 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- Thursday – 1-7 p.m.
Jamestown Community Center, Highway 127, Jamestown, TN 38556
- Friday – 1-6 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott, 1980 Providence Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
- Friday – 1-6 p.m.
Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 W. Main St. Waverly, TN 37185
- Friday – 1:30-5:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 104 Church St., Camden, TN 38320
- Friday – noon-6 p.m.
