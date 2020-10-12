NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Nashville Predators with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Medallion Award for the club’s advocacy and dedication to promoting civic and voter engagement through partnering with the Your Vote Matters campaign.
The award recognizes exceptional service and dedication to growing the mission of the NASS.
"I'm honored to present the Nashville Predators organization with the NASS Medallion Award," said Secretary Hargett. "More Tennesseans are registered to vote and ready to make their voice heard at the polls thanks to the Preds' continued commitment to our Your Vote Matters campaign to increase civic engagement."
"This award means more to our organization than I can express,” Predators President & CEO Sean Henry said. “There is nothing more important than having your voice heard. To receive [the NASS Award] for all of Smashville, not just our organization, but for all of our fans and our players that played a big part in getting the messaging out, it was really nice because there's nothing more important to move this community forward than first, registering to vote and then, obviously participating in the vote.”
The Your Vote Matters campaign encourages all Tennesseans eligible to vote to make their voices heard in 2020 by registering to vote and exercising their right to vote during early voting or on Election Day.
Tennesseans are also encouraged to vote early in the upcoming State and Federal General Election. Early voting starts Wednesday, October 14, and runs Monday through Saturday until Thursday, October 29.
Election Day is November 3.
More information about voting in Tennessee and about the Your Vote Matters campaign can be found here.
