MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The FBI Memphis field office has announced the Nashville Predators as the recipient of the 2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA).
The Predators received the honor thanks to their continued demonstration of outstanding community service and contributions. Last season, the Predators exceeded their goal of 8,000 volunteer hours. Every member of the organization from players, management, staff and Gnash the mascot gave back to the community throughout the season.
“The FBI is proud to present the Nashville Predators with this award,” said Special Agent in Charge M.A. Myers of the Memphis Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “The Nashville Predators are an engaged partner in the community and have made a significant impact on middle Tennessee and beyond. Their commitment is seen through the many programs they have developed to support local charities and organizations.”
The DCLA Award was created in 1990 to honor people and organizations for their extraordinary contributions to the prevention of crime and violence in the community. Every year FBI field offices around the country select a community partner to receive the award.
Click here to learn more about the prestigious award.
On Thursday morning, Gnash dropped off food from PDK Southern Kitchen and Pantry to the Metro Nashville Police Department West Precinct, courtesy of Preds' chairman Herb Fritch and his wife Barbara. The Fritches provided meals for all three shifts Thursday.
The Predators also had their friends at Hardee's drop off 500 meals to the precinct Thursday morning. Officers distributed the meals in the local neighborhood on their shifts.
Lastly, on Wednesday, April 29, the Predators' partners at Corner Pub will be feeding over 400 employees at Metro General Hospital.
